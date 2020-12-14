Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on CPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after purchasing an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,777,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after purchasing an additional 222,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,251,000 after purchasing an additional 245,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

