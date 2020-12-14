B. Riley Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.52.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $344.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.29 and a 200 day moving average of $331.18. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

