Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Decreased by Northcoast Research

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Kroger in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

KR opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 837,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,381,000 after buying an additional 166,685 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Kroger by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,723 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.