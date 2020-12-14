Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INN. Raymond James raised their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $975.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,882,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after buying an additional 317,664 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,694.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,476,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after buying an additional 436,491 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,664,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 94,858 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,576,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 247,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

