Wedbush Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

NYSE:LOW opened at $157.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $243,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.