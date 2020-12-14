Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Longbow Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $25.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $445,009. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

