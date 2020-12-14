Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stelco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

