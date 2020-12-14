Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

ASH stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.36. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $444,358 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,222,000 after acquiring an additional 267,884 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,512,000 after purchasing an additional 264,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after buying an additional 72,176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,649,000 after buying an additional 204,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 801,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,875,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

