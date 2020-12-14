Analysts Offer Predictions for DexCom, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for DexCom in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.37.

DXCM stock opened at $347.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $66,031,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total value of $2,088,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,385 shares of company stock worth $17,305,020 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

