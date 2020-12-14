Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) in a report released on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

TSE AOT opened at C$1.14 on Monday. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$314.46 million and a P/E ratio of -36.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.09.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

