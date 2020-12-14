The J. M. Smucker Company Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The J. M. Smucker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $115.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

