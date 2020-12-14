Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stepan’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stepan in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $464.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $118.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,526,573.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,959 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.