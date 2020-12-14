Churchill Downs Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Churchill Downs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHDN. 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $193.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.22 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $203.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.51 and a 200 day moving average of $158.68.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.622 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.