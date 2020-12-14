Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBNY. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $128.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

