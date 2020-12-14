FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Disco in a research report issued on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Disco stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.32. Disco has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $65.30.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Disco had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $448.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

