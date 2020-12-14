Brokers Set Expectations for Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Brookdale Senior Living in a report released on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.75). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $807.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.08 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $4.01 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 109.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,532 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 124,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,404,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 764,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 1,463,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

