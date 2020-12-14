Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.44 Per Share

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $10.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.71.

Shares of DG stock opened at $206.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.47. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 96.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Dollar General by 95.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

