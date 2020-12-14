Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has C$7.41 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.50.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.41 in a research report on Friday.

TSE RME opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.32 and a 1-year high of C$7.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.50 million and a PE ratio of 21.08.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$200.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO)’s payout ratio is 78.35%.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

