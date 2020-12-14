Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Price Target Raised to C$7.41

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.41 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE RME opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.37. The firm has a market cap of C$142.50 million and a PE ratio of 21.08. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a one year low of C$3.32 and a one year high of C$7.41.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$200.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.35%.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.