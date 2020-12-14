TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOG. ATB Capital cut TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.28 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.09.

Shares of TOG stock opened at C$2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$636.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$4.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.74.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

