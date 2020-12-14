TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Downgraded to “Tender” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.14 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.50.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.09.

TSE:TOG opened at C$2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.74. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.78.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

