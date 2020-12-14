TD Securities Boosts Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$5.50

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.67.

TSE WCP opened at C$5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.63. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.40%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,308,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,887,572.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,966.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

