Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Given New C$0.90 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$0.68 on Friday. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.06 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 684,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$308,110.50.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

