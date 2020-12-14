Head-To-Head Review: Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP) vs. frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of frontdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of frontdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares frontdoor and Environmental Service Professionals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor $1.37 billion 3.13 $153.00 million $1.90 26.30 Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Service Professionals.

Risk and Volatility

frontdoor has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Service Professionals has a beta of -1.76, indicating that its share price is 276% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for frontdoor and Environmental Service Professionals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score frontdoor 0 3 4 0 2.57 Environmental Service Professionals 0 0 0 0 N/A

frontdoor presently has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.27%. Given frontdoor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe frontdoor is more favorable than Environmental Service Professionals.

Profitability

This table compares frontdoor and Environmental Service Professionals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor 8.96% -104.88% 10.93% Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

frontdoor beats Environmental Service Professionals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It serves homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, OneGuard, Frontdoor, Candu, and Streem brands. frontdoor, inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Environmental Service Professionals

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients. It also provides cross-training on CEHI programs for insurance companies, underwriters, and loss control and risk management personnel. Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. was formerly known as Pacific Environmental Sampling, Inc. and changed its name to Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. in October 2006. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

