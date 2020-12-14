Reviewing NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) & Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC)

Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Uranium Energy and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy N/A -23.40% -17.03% NexGen Energy N/A -9.87% -5.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uranium Energy and NexGen Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy N/A N/A -$17.15 million N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$11.70 million ($0.05) -51.00

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Uranium Energy and NexGen Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 NexGen Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uranium Energy presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Uranium Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uranium Energy is more favorable than NexGen Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Uranium Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Uranium Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

