Head to Head Survey: WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC) versus Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC) and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WestAmerica and Raymond James’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Raymond James $8.02 billion 1.58 $1.03 billion $7.40 12.48

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than WestAmerica.

Profitability

This table compares WestAmerica and Raymond James’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A Raymond James 10.75% 13.04% 2.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WestAmerica and Raymond James, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WestAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A Raymond James 2 5 4 1 2.33

Raymond James has a consensus price target of $86.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.32%. Given Raymond James’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Raymond James is more favorable than WestAmerica.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Raymond James shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of WestAmerica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Raymond James shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Raymond James beats WestAmerica on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WestAmerica Company Profile

WestAmerica Corporation explores and produces gas and oil in the states of Oklahoma and Texas.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

