Contrasting Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) and J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ)

Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) and J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sears and J. C. Penney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sears 0 0 0 0 N/A J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sears and J. C. Penney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sears $16.70 billion 0.00 -$383.00 million N/A N/A J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.00 -$268.00 million ($0.80) -0.21

J. C. Penney has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sears.

Volatility & Risk

Sears has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. C. Penney has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sears shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of J. C. Penney shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Sears shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sears and J. C. Penney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sears N/A N/A N/A J. C. Penney -11.68% -108.59% -6.38%

Summary

Sears beats J. C. Penney on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sears

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies. It provides merchandise under the Jaclyn Smith, Joe Boxer, Route 66, Cannon, Adam Levine, Levi's, Lands' End, and Craftsman labels; Sears brand products, such as Kenmore and DieHard; and Kenmore-branded products. As of February 3, 2018, this segment operated approximately 432 Kmart stores. The Sears Domestic segment operates stores that provide appliances, consumer electronics/connected solutions, tools, sporting goods, outdoor living, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, footwear, jewelry, and accessories, as well as automotive services and products, such as tires, batteries, and home fashion products. It also offers parts and services to builders, developers, designers, and commercial and residential customers; parts and repair services for appliances, lawn and garden equipment, consumer electronics, floor care products, and heating and cooling systems; home improvement services, such as siding, windows, cabinet refacing, kitchen remodeling, roofing, carpet and upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, and garage door installation and repair; and protection agreements and product installation services. This segment provides merchandise under the Kenmore, DieHard, WallyHome, Bongo, Covington, Simply Styled, Everlast, Metaphor, Roebuck & Co., Outdoor Life, and Structure brands, as well as under the Craftsman, Roadhandler, and Levi's, brands. This segment operated 547 full-line stores and 23 specialty stores. Sears Holdings Corporation was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. On October 15, 2018, Sears Holdings Corporation along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About J. C. Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services. As of February 27, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas. On May 15, 2020, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

