Head-To-Head Analysis: NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) & Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NCS Multistage and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage -51.90% -13.76% -10.52% Enservco -9.98% N/A -37.52%

78.1% of NCS Multistage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of NCS Multistage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NCS Multistage has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NCS Multistage and Enservco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage 1 2 1 0 2.00 Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

NCS Multistage currently has a consensus price target of $1.38, suggesting a potential downside of 92.88%. Given NCS Multistage’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NCS Multistage is more favorable than Enservco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NCS Multistage and Enservco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage $205.49 million 0.22 -$32.82 million ($0.24) -81.00 Enservco $43.03 million 0.23 -$7.65 million N/A N/A

Enservco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NCS Multistage.

Summary

Enservco beats NCS Multistage on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services. The company also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. It offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 390 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the Rocky Mountain region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, northwestern New Mexico, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; and the Central United States region, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

