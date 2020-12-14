Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRI) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NASDAQ:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $112.72 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.