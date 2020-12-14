Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) vs. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Financial Comparison

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 155.15% 15.69% 1.42% Equity Commonwealth 604.59% 14.07% 12.97%

44.7% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dynex Capital and Equity Commonwealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.03%. Equity Commonwealth has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynex Capital and Equity Commonwealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $170.17 million 2.46 -$152.67 million $2.09 8.66 Equity Commonwealth $127.85 million 25.07 $492.68 million $0.78 33.82

Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

