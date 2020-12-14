Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce $1.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.03 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.70 million, with estimates ranging from $31.85 million to $40.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

