Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report sales of $90.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.56 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $186.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $596.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.03 million to $605.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $537.07 million, with estimates ranging from $501.20 million to $590.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.24.

Shares of NYSE DSSI opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth about $5,331,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 27.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,277,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 700,658 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $2,399,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $2,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 256,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

