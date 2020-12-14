$1.05 Million in Sales Expected for OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) will report sales of $1.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full-year sales of $1.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.95 million, with estimates ranging from $5.96 million to $8.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OncoCyte.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million.

OCX stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.