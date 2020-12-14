KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Shares of FE stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

