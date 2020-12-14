Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPX. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

