Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

MCHP opened at $140.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.