Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce sales of $67.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.04 million and the highest is $67.65 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $90.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $289.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.33 million to $289.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $282.33 million, with estimates ranging from $278.78 million to $285.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.79 million.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 118.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 105,855 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.