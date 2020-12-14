Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to announce sales of $10.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. Genasys reported sales of $8.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $52.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.84 million to $56.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNSS shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 315,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genasys by 18.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $6.51 on Monday. Genasys has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $218.03 million, a P/E ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

