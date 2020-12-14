Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.20 Million

Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report sales of $229.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.00 million and the lowest is $228.10 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $282.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $998.00 million to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,565,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after buying an additional 23,264 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $152.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.42. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $189.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.57 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

