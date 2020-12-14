Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post $30.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.66 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $23.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $115.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $116.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $117.35 million, with estimates ranging from $114.70 million to $118.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Stephens started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $18.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,419.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

