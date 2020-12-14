Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.41.

ENB stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Enbridge by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 251,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

