Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.39 Million

Analysts expect Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to post sales of $460.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.72 million to $483.60 million. Parsley Energy reported sales of $522.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PE shares. MKM Partners downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $14.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,157,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,474,000 after buying an additional 14,976,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $112,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,399,000 after acquiring an additional 945,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 24.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

