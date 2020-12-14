AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to report sales of $111.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $111.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $432.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.10 million to $435.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $475.78 million, with estimates ranging from $461.63 million to $486.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $182,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 497,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,433,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 13,223 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $327,665.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 472,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,708,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,456. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 23.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMK opened at $24.51 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,224.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

