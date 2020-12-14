NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $137.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $215.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 909,776 shares of company stock valued at $117,001,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.