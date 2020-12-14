Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of HUN opened at $25.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.
In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
