Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of HUN opened at $25.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.