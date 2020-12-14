FY2021 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.
Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.
In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
