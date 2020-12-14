FY2021 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

