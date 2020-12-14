Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) will post $27.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.62 million. Acceleron Pharma reported sales of $39.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year sales of $94.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.79 million to $100.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $156.21 million, with estimates ranging from $128.49 million to $184.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $124.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.15.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $84,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

