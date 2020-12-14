Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.47) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.67). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KDNY. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

KDNY stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $561.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.12. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

