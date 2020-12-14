FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) Issued By Raymond James

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Norbord in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

OSB has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Norbord from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:OSB opened at $44.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Norbord has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $44.52.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Norbord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

