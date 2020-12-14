Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.25.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LPX. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 156.76%.

In other news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,287,696 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $212,577,000 after buying an additional 1,104,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,578,346 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 795,391 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,945,125 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $101,193,000 after purchasing an additional 286,588 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.